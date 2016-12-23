Dubinsky picked up two assists in Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Penguins.

That's now five points (all assists) in the last three games for Dubinsky, who's beginning to put his slow start to the season behind him. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been patient with his line combos, so don't be surprised if the Dubinsky-Boone Jenner duo rewards that patience in the new year.