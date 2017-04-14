Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Benched at end of Game 1
Saad didn't get on the ice for the final 15 minutes of the third period during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Penguins, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The winger is one of the few Blue Jackets with much playoff experience from his time with the Blackhawks, but he suffered the wrath of coach John Tortorella after a poor second period and a turnover early in the third, getting nailed to the bench to close out Game 1. Saad was back on the top line with Alexander Wennberg and Nick Foligno during practice Thursday, however, so it doesn't look like Saad's punishment will extend into Game 2, at least initially.
