Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Extends point streak to five games
Saad's point streak now stands at five games and seven points after he picked up two assists in a 4-2 over Minnesota on Saturday night.
Saad has three goals, and four assists in that span, and 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games. Remarkably, he has gotten all but one of those points at even strength.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two points in rout of Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Scores a pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Records assist and nine shots in shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two more points in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Scores again in Saturday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Hits scoresheet twice against Lightning•