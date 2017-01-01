Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Extends point streak to five games

Saad's point streak now stands at five games and seven points after he picked up two assists in a 4-2 over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Saad has three goals, and four assists in that span, and 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games. Remarkably, he has gotten all but one of those points at even strength.

