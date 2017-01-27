Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Finds back of net Thursday

Saad scored his 16th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

He's been in a slump heading into the All-Star break -- Thursday's tally was just his second goal and second point in the last 12 games -- but Saad still has 35 points through 48 contests, putting him on pace to crack the 60-point mark for the first time in his career. With some time off to clear his head, the 24-year-old could catch fire to begin the second half.