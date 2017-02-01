Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Pots 100th career goal

Saad scored his 100th career goal Tuesday, adding an assist and a plus-2 rating in a 6-4 win over the Rangers.

It took him 335 games, as Saad has only gradually moved toward attaining the sniping future that was long forecast for him. Although he's having a solid year with 17 goals and 37 points in 49 games (which has him on pace to clear 60 points for the first time), it's hard not to feel like something's missing from Saad's repertoire, and that something is power-play production -- he has just two man-advantage points all year even though he's seen a decent amount of time in those situations.