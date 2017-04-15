Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Responds to benching with goal

Saad scored Columbus' only goal during Friday's Game 2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Blue Jackets have scored just two goals through two games, and Saad was the only Jacket to beat Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday. Home ice might help, but the defending champions are a tough matchup. At least Saad bounced back after being benched during the third period of Game 1, but it's worth nothing that it isn't the first time he's been in head coach John Tortorella's doghouse.

