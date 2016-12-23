Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two points in rout of Penguins

Saad had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

Saad's strong effort was trumped by Scott Hartnell's hat trick, but still gave the winger four goals in his past four games. He's on pace for a second straight 30-goal season with the Blue Jackets after coming over from Chicago prior to the 2015-16 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola