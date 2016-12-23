Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two points in rout of Penguins
Saad had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.
Saad's strong effort was trumped by Scott Hartnell's hat trick, but still gave the winger four goals in his past four games. He's on pace for a second straight 30-goal season with the Blue Jackets after coming over from Chicago prior to the 2015-16 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Scores a pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Records assist and nine shots in shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two more points in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Scores again in Saturday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Hits scoresheet twice against Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Notches two assists in Saturday's win•