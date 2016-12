Thurkauf agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Friday.

Thurkauf, who is serving as the captain for Switzerland at the 2017 World Junior Championship, has racked up 31 points in 28 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL. Selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the winger seems to be adjusting to the North American style of play and could find himself moving up to the AHL as early as next season.