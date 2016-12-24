Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Assists builds point streak to nine
Atkinson picked up a power-play assist during Friday's 2-1 win over Montreal.
Atkinson can't seem to stay off the scoresheet, earning points in a ridiculous nine straight games. A foot injury may have scared some owners, but it doesn't seem to bother the 27-year-old as he continues his stellar play this season. There's arguably no hotter player in the NHL at the moment.
