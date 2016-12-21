Atkinson notched two goals and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against the Kings.

Atkinson has been instrumental during the Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak. The 27-year-old has been on another level of late, reaching the scoresheet in seven straight. What's even more impressive is the amount of production that has come out of this exceptional streak -- five multi-point outings, good for a total of six goals and six assists. It seemed like it'd be tough for him to repeat November's 16-point month, but Atkinson is actually well on his way to surpassing it.