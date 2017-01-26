Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Heading to All-Star Game
Atkinson has been added to the Metropolitan Division squad for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, replacing Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin (lower body).
While the Metropolitan Division roster is stacked, it's hard to believe that Atkinson wasn't included in its initial selection. After potting an impressive 27 goals in 2015-16, Atkinson has exploded for 24 goals and 46 points in 47 games this season, and trails only Sidney Crosby in the chase for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.
