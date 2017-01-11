Atkinson scored his 20th goal of the year just 1:08 into Tuesday's 5-3 loss against Carolina.

The 1-0 lead he created lasted more than a full period, but the Jackets weren't able to hold on. Nonetheless, Atkinson now has his fourth consecutive campaign of 20 goals and 40 points -- including a league-leading 20 power-play points -- and there are still 42 games left on the schedule. The 27-year-old winger has developed into a true star, and it's worth making note of another player of similar stature (that is to say, small) who developed into a top-end scorer at the same age: Martin St. Louis.