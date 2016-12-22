Atkinson wore a walking boot Wednesday to protect a swollen left foot after he blocked a shot in the third period of Tuesday's shootout win over the Kings, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "We'll see how it feels [Thursday]," Atkinson said regarding his availability for Thursday's game against the Penguins. "It's precautionary, that's why I'm wearing (the boot). It's not for fashion reasons. There's only so much you can do - so much ice, so much flushing, that sort of thing. Personally, I'm a pretty fast healer. Hopefully, I will be able to rock and roll."

The fact that Atkinson not only took part in the shootout against the Kings but scored would suggest that he won't miss any action, and X-rays taken Tuesday night didn't reveal a break, but the Blue Jackets do have back-to-back games Thursday and Friday and may elect to be cautious with their leading scorer heading into the Christmas break. Oliver Bjorkstrand was recalled from AHL Cleveland in case Atkinson is unable to play.