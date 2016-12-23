Atkinson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins.

He wasn't even a sure bet to play Thursday due to a swollen foot, but Atkinson not only suited up, he extended his scoring streak to eight games with his 15th goal of the campaign, and seventh with the man advantage. The diminutive winger is on pace for a career season, and he's starting to draw comparisons to another undersized sniper who was coached by John Tortorella during his best years -- former Lightning star Martin St. Louis.