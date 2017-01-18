Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Produces despite ice-time dip Tuesday
Atkinson skated a season-low 13:32 in Tuesday's win over Carolina, but that was enough time for him to notch two assists, four shots and a plus-3 rating.
There's no clear reason for the decline in ice time, but it's probably just an anomaly due to the Jackets having this game pretty well in hand by its midpoint. Atkinson is now precisely on a point-per-game pace through his 43 contests this season, leaving him just 10 shy of last season's career-high 53 points. He's a star, and that's all there is to it.
