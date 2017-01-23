Atkinson scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, on four shots in a 7-6 overtime victory over the Senators on Sunday.

The 27-year-old continued his rampant pace, as he is now just four goals shy of his career-high total from last season through 46 games. Atkinson is also eight points shy of his point total from 2015-16. He is ranked among the top 10 skaters in both the goals and points categories. Clearly, Atkinson is on pace for a career season.