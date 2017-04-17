Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals in Game 3 defeat
Atkinson scored a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.
The 27-year-old came out flying, tallying his two goals inside the first 5:02 of the game. But Atkinson and the Blue Jackets couldn't really maintain their fast start, as the Penguins outscored them 4-1 in the final three periods. After two goals in about the first five minutes, Atkinson registered two shots the rest of the game. Still, this is a good sign for the wing moving forward to Game 4. Prior to Sunday, Atkinson had one goal in his previous nine games.
