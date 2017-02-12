Atkinson notched his 27th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

That ties last season's career high for Atkinson, in 27 fewer games. The 27-year-old has six goals in his last nine games, and with linemates Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner beginning to emerge from their slumps, there's no reason to think Atkinson is going to slow down any time soon.