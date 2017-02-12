Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ties career high with 27th goal Saturday
Atkinson notched his 27th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
That ties last season's career high for Atkinson, in 27 fewer games. The 27-year-old has six goals in his last nine games, and with linemates Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner beginning to emerge from their slumps, there's no reason to think Atkinson is going to slow down any time soon.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Heading to All-Star Game•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies game-winner versus Senators•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Produces despite ice-time dip Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Hits 20 goals, 40 points in losing effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two more goals to sit sixth in NHL with goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Assists builds point streak to nine•