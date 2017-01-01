Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two more goals to sit sixth in NHL with goals
Atkinson now sits tied for sixth in goals in the NHL after notching two in the Jackets' 4-2 win over the Wild on Saturday. The second goal stood as the winner, as the Jackets tied the second-longest winning streak in the NHL (15 games).
The little guy is tied with Alexander Ovechkin and Wayne Simmonds on the goal list. And he's also tied with Patrick Kane for eighth in league scoring with 37 points. Atkinson is finally fulfilling the promise he's teased us with for several seasons. Apply liberally and enjoy the heat.
