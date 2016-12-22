Atkinson (foot) will tough it out to play Thursday night's divisional game against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Despite a very swollen foot, Atkinson is clearly healthy enough to play and will maintain his top-six role for Thursday's pivotal game. The 27-year-old winger is riding an impressive seven-game point streak in which he's netted six goals to go with six assists and a plus-6 rating. He'll look to keep it going against Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Penguins, who haven't lost in regulation since November.