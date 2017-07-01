Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Terms were not disclosed. The 27-year-old played 12 games for the Penguins in 2016-17, scoring a goal and four points with 13 PIM, and Gaunce should provide the Jackets with some blue line depth and a physical presence at AHL Cleveland.

