Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Signs two-way deal with Columbus
Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Terms were not disclosed. The 27-year-old played 12 games for the Penguins in 2016-17, scoring a goal and four points with 13 PIM, and Gaunce should provide the Jackets with some blue line depth and a physical presence at AHL Cleveland.
