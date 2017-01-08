Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Blows two-goal third-period lead versus Rangers
McElhinney yielded five goals, three of which came in the third period, on 34 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Through two periods, it looked like Columbus was going to start another winning streak, but the Rangers had other plans. The blue shirts defenseman Adam Clendening scored twice, once on the power play in the first two minutes of the third period, and then Michael Grabner's goal with 17 seconds to go handed the Rangers the victory. McElhinney hasn't received much work lately, so perhaps owners can chalk this performance up to rustiness. In his two December starts, he posted a .950 save percentage.
