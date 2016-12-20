Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Defending net Tuesday
McElhinney will start in goal Tuesday against the Kings, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
McElhinney played well in his last start, Dec. 3 against the Coyotes, allowing just two goals on 34 shots. He hasn't lost a game in regulation in four outings (three starts), but owns just a 1-0-2 record on the season. The 33-year-old netminder squares off with a Los Angeles team notching 2.63 goals per game in December, giving him a decent shot at picking up his second win Tuesday.
