Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Placed on waivers
McElhinney was waived by the team Monday.
McElhinney gave up five goals in his last appearance which seems to have been the tipping point for coach John Tortorella. The Blue Jackets will call-up Anton Forsberg to serve as the backup instead. If McElhinney goes unclaimed, which seems likely, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Cleveland.
