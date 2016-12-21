Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Saves 44, survives shootout against Kings
McElhinney saved 44 of 46 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against Los Angeles.
In easily his best performance of a limited campaign, McElhinney earned his second straight shootout victory. The 33-year-old has had a knack for taking games past regulation, doing so in four of his five appearances. Sure, he's seen minimal action, but Sergei Bobrovsky's backup has not given up more than three goals in any contest this year.
