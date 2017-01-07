Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Will be rolled out Saturday
McElhinney will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Rangers.
Now that the Blue Jackets' remarkable 16-game winning streak has come to an end, the team will give starting backstop Sergei Bobrovsky a breather in favor of McElhinney, who has only drawn into six games this season. He's only won twice in that span, but does have a robust 1.90 GAA and .939 save percentage, making him a decent streaming option in daily formats Saturday.
