Blue Jackets' Dalton Prout: Done with conditioning assignment
Prout (back) was recalled from his conditioning stint Friday.
Oliver Bjorkstrand returned to the minors to make room for Prout, who's missed the past 18 games with back spasms. Columbus is one of the NHL's most surprising teams, as it currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division standings -- slightly ahead of the defending champion Penguins -- but Prout isn't likely to cause much of a stir in fantasy leagues outside of those heavily weighing hits and PIM. He finished with 102 and 139 of those, respectively, in 64 games of the 2015-16 campaign.
