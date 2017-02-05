Blue Jackets' Dalton Prout: Healthy scratch Saturday
Prout, and not Scott Harrington, was the odd man out on the Blue Jackets' blue line Saturday with Markus Nutivaara returning to action from an undisclosed injury.
Prout's play has been somewhat erratic lately and he saw just 5:50 in ice time during Friday's OT loss to the Penguins, so the benching wasn't a big surprise. Harrington had his own struggles Saturday against the Devils, though, so Prout could return to the lineup Tuesday in Detroit.
