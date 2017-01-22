Prout picked up two assists with a plus-3 rating, two PIM, two blocked shots and a hit in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

With both David Savard and Markus Nutivaara out due to undisclosed injuries, Prout saw over 15 minutes of ice time and responded with his first two points of the season. Once the Blue Jackets' blue line gets healthier, however, he could find himself back in the press box most nights.