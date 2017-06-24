Tarasov was drafted 86th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Tarasov is massive -- almost 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds -- but he missed all of 2016-17 because of a growth on his shin. He simply couldn't put his pads on while the leg healed. Tarasov is healthy now and ready to pick up from his excellent play in 2015-16, when he dominated the Russian U17 league with a .946 save percentage in 20 games. He's a long way off from making an impact in the NHL (and fantasy rosters), however.
