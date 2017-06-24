Tarasov was drafted 86th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Tarasov is massive -- almost 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds -- but he missed all of 2016-17 because of a growth on his shin. He simply couldn't put his pads on while the leg healed. Tarasov is healthy now and ready to pick up from his excellent play in 2015-16, when he dominated the Russian U17 league with a .946 save percentage in 20 games. He's a long way off from making an impact in the NHL (and fantasy rosters), however.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...