Savard (back) will suit up Saturday against the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of Hockey Writers reports.

After missing eight of the past nine games due to back spasms, Savard will take Scott Harrington's position Saturday against Detroit. The 26-year-old was never exactly a stat hog before the injury, though. The blueliner has been averaging 21:24 TOI this season, but he has only two goals and 10 assists in 45 games to show for it. Savard had a productive season last year (25 points, 65 games), but injuries may be breaking up his chances at gaining momentum, making him more of a wait-and-see.