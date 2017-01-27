Blue Jackets' David Savard: Back to business Thursday
Savard (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Thursday night's game in Nashville.
Savard reclaims his spot in the lineup after a three-game absence. While Zach Werenski and Seth Jones are known as the scorers on the Columbus blue line, Savard is more known for holding it down defensively, as his 72 blocked shots and plus-20 rating on the season will attest to.
