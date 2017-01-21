Blue Jackets' David Savard: Expected to miss Saturday's game
Savard (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch when the Blue Jackets play host to the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Craig Merz of NHL.com.
The oft-injured blueliner sustained this latest ailment in Thursday's game against the Senators, causing him to leave early in the third period. Assuming he misses this next contest, Savard won't have to wait long to be reevaluated as the Blue Jackets go right back to work Sunday for a road contest facing the Senators. He's day-to-day.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Scores rare goal in victory over Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Picks up assist against Calgary•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Registers five shots in losing effort•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Scores first of year in dominant win•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Apparently healthy, ready for top-four role•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Undergoes foot procedure•