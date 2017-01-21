Savard (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch when the Blue Jackets play host to the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Craig Merz of NHL.com.

The oft-injured blueliner sustained this latest ailment in Thursday's game against the Senators, causing him to leave early in the third period. Assuming he misses this next contest, Savard won't have to wait long to be reevaluated as the Blue Jackets go right back to work Sunday for a road contest facing the Senators. He's day-to-day.