Savard (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday night's game in Nashville, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

While it would be great to see Savard suit back up after a three-game absence, this is the Blue Jackets' last game before the All-Star break, so it's also entirely possible that Savard sits with the assumption being that he'll be totally ready once play resumes on Tuesday. If the Quebec native does go Thursday though, he's projected to play on a defensive pairing with Jack Johnson.