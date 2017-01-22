Blue Jackets' David Savard: Misses second straight game
Savard (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Ottawa, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
This marks the second game in a row that Savard will miss due to his mystery ailment. The 26-year-old isn't much of a scoring threat anyway, but does provide excellence in the plus-minus department with a sparkling plus-20 rating to this point. Dalton Prout and Scott Harrington will continue to see playing during Savard's absence.
