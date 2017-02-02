Savard (undisclosed) is designated as an injured player, per the NHL's official media site.

The oft-injured blueliner has been held out out of four of the past five games, and the Blue Jackets remain mum about the nature of his latest ailment. Consider the talented passer day-to-day ahead of Friday's road tilt against the Penguins.

