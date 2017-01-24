Savard (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Islanders.

Savard will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to Columbus' lineup. The 26-year-old blueliner has played pretty well this season, notching 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) while maintaining a superb plus-20 rating over 44 games, making him a solid depth option in deeper fantasy leagues. Scott Harrington and Dalton Prout will continue to fill in for Savard while he remains sidelined.