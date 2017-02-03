Savard is out indefinitely due to back spasms, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Back spasms are tricky to overcome, and the Blue Jackets are planning on taking a cautious approach with Savard's recovery, so there's no telling when the 26-year-old blueliner might be ready to return game action at this juncture. The 2009 fourth-round pick has developed into a rock-solid shutdown defender for Columbus this season, skating to an impressive plus-19 rating over 45 games, and has also chipped in offensively with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) over that span, making him a decent bench option in deeper leagues. A more definitive timetable for Savard's return to the lineup should be established once he's able to return to practice.