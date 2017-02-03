Blue Jackets' David Savard: Out indefinitely
Savard is out indefinitely due to back spasms, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Back spasms are tricky to overcome, and the Blue Jackets are planning on taking a cautious approach with Savard's recovery, so there's no telling when the 26-year-old blueliner might be ready to return game action at this juncture. The 2009 fourth-round pick has developed into a rock-solid shutdown defender for Columbus this season, skating to an impressive plus-19 rating over 45 games, and has also chipped in offensively with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) over that span, making him a decent bench option in deeper leagues. A more definitive timetable for Savard's return to the lineup should be established once he's able to return to practice.
