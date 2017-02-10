Savard (back) was able to take part in Thursday's practice, although he wasn't a full participant, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "I felt good today and it was nice to be back with the guys," the defenseman said afterwards. "It was good to skate around and do drills - passing, shooting, stuff like that. So we're heading in the right direction."

He's missed seven of the Blue Jackets' past eight games due to back spasms, but Savard will likely need at least another couple of days to get back into game shape before he'll be an option on the team's blue line. The 26-year-old has two goals, 12 points and a plus-19 rating in 45 games on the season.