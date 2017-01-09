Savard picked up a goal in the 2-1 overtime victory against the Flyers on Sunday.

It was his first point in nine games and first goal since Nov. 4. With a plus-22 rating, the shutdown defenseman has one of the best plus/minuses in the NHL, but he doesn't usually supply much in the scoring department. Savard has two goals and 11 points in 39 games. He once scored 11 goals in one season, but he has just 12 goals over the other five seasons of his career.