Savard (back) skated by himself before practice Monday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The rearguard still doesn't have a timetable for a return after recently being diagnosed with back spasms that will keep him out indefinitely, but the fact that he's mobile enough to hit the ice is an encouraging development. As it stands, Savard has missed six of the team's last seven games, the first three of which were for "undisclosed" reasons that could very well have been the same back issues he's currently experiencing.