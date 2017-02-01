Kukan was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

It's still a bit of a mystery as to why Kukan was called up in the first place, but he heads back down to the minors without having played a game. The 23-year-old Swiss national returns to receive more ice time in Cleveland where he has notched 13 points in 37 games so far this season.

