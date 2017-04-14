Carlsson is likely to remain in the lineup for Game 2 against the Penguins on Friday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Carlsson was on the ice for a Pittsburgh goal in Game 1, but coach John Tortorella said, "I am happy with the kid." Still, the Swedish prospect was only given 7:57 of ice time in the playoff opener, and that's not nearly enough to be considered a viable option in playoff pools.

