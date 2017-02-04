Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Collects two helpers in losing bid to Pens
Johnson registered two assists over 26:01 of ice time during Friday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
January was a month to forget for Johnson, as he posted a minus-8 rating and collected just three assists. The 30-year-old defenseman still boasts a plus-14 rating, but his offensive numbers (two goals and 15 points) and peripheral contributions (61 shots, 26 PIM, 61 hits and 88 blocked shots) hardly move the fantasy needle. Don't fret leaving Johnson on the waiver wire in seasonal leagues or fading him in daily contests. Friday's two-point showing was more of a blip on the radar than a sign of things to come.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Continues excellent defensive play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Scores first goal versus Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Picks up helper in win over Anaheim•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Yet to register any points this season•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Restores health following shoulder surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Out for duration of season•