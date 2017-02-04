Johnson registered two assists over 26:01 of ice time during Friday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

January was a month to forget for Johnson, as he posted a minus-8 rating and collected just three assists. The 30-year-old defenseman still boasts a plus-14 rating, but his offensive numbers (two goals and 15 points) and peripheral contributions (61 shots, 26 PIM, 61 hits and 88 blocked shots) hardly move the fantasy needle. Don't fret leaving Johnson on the waiver wire in seasonal leagues or fading him in daily contests. Friday's two-point showing was more of a blip on the radar than a sign of things to come.