Johnson picked up an assist and was a plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Long one of the biggest plus/minus sinks in the NHL -- in 10 previous seasons, Johnson had never recorded a positive rating, with his minus-7 in 2011-12 being his best effort over a full schedule -- he's completely transformed his game this season, and Johnson (plus-20) and his blue line partner David Savard (plus-23) both now sit in the top 10 in the league in that category. He only has one goal and nine points in 34 games, limiting his fantasy appeal, but with the Blue Jackets riding high and winning a franchise record 14 straight games, Johnson will likely continue to be an asset in plus/minus.