The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Korpisalo hasn't played since he guarded the cage against the Rangers on Jan. 31, so this demotion will allow him to get some much needed playing time in the minors. The 22-year-old backstop will likely return to the big club after making a few starts for AHL Cleveland.

