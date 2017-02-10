Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Korpisalo hasn't played since he guarded the cage against the Rangers on Jan. 31, so this demotion will allow him to get some much needed playing time in the minors. The 22-year-old backstop will likely return to the big club after making a few starts for AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins ugly against Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Tuesday in New York•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to AHL on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Enters in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins despite yielding six goals versus Senators•