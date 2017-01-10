Korpisalo was recalled from the minors Tuesday.

With Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) sidelined, Korpisalo will serve as the backup to Anton Forsberg against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL game this season, and he's unlikely to get such an opportunity soon. He figures to be the starter for AHL Cleveland for much of the season, especially considering that Curtis McElhinney was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Tuesday.