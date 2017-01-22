Korpisalo will defend the net for Sunday's showdown in Ottawa.

Korpisalo gets the nod for the third time this season and on the second half of a weekend back-to-back for the Blue Jackets. The Finnish netminder looked decent while filling in for the ill Sergei Bobrovsky, allowing just one goal in the first game and four in the second en route to a win and a loss, respectively. He'll face a Senators squad that is averaging only 2.75 goals per game in January.