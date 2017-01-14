Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo was razor-sharp in his season debut Friday, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced en route to a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay. The Finnish backstop will look to stay hot in a favorable road matchup with a Panthers team that's only averaging 2.23 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.

