Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Headed to World Championships
Korpisalo will don the Finnish colors at the IIHF World Championships in May, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Put frankly, Korpisalo didn't play well in 2016-17. While serving as the primary backup to Sergei Bobrovsky this season, he posted just a 2.88 GAA and a .905 save percentage while appearing in 14 different contests. At just 22 years of age, the youngster has some time to get it together, but the club has another goaltender (Anton Forsberg) in the pipeline that could also challenge him for a roster spot. Bobrovsky remains under contract for another two seasons, so the best Korpisalo can hope for is a backup role again in 2017-18. For now, he'll look to get in some competitive action on the international level during the offseason.
